15 Sept 2022

Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society has cast the lead roles for its autumn panto Peter Panz

It will be the society's first pantomime since 2019

Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society’s online concert raised funds for Strand Theatre

The Strand Theatre in Carrick-on-Suir where the pantomime will be staged

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

15 Sept 2022 7:33 PM

Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society is gearing up to stage its first autumn pantomime since 2019 with auditions held last week for the lead roles in Peter Panz that will be staged next month.

More than 60 children from the Musical Society’s Academy of Performing Arts will be taking part in the show that will run at Carrick-on-Suir’s Strand Theatre from Wednesday, October 26 to Sunday, October 30 and will include four night performances and two matinees.

“We haven’t been able to do a pantomime since 2019 because of Covid and we are super excited to have it back with this great fun show,” said Carrick Musical Society PRO Caolan Deehy-Power.

He pointed out that the pantomime is one of Carrick Musical Society’s main fundraisers for the year.

The show’s proceeds go towards paying for the staging of the society’s annual show in the spring and the Strand Theatre’s running costs. A launch event for Peter Panz and the Never Ever Land Kids for people interested in taking part in the production took place in Strand Theatre last Tuesday, September 6.

The first singing rehearsals for the production were run at the launch while cast auditions took place last Thursday.

Bobby Landers will play the lead role of Peter while Camille Walsh will be Tinkerbella. Jimsy Dowley is the panto dame Mrs Doubtfire while Tarryn Attlee will be the baddie Captain Hooked.

Audie Murphy and Deckie Robinson fill the shoes of the comedy duo Skull and Crossbones while Freddie Doyle plays Patches. Helen O’Hanlon will play Jenny, Neill Bourke will be the drunk pilot, Ger Breen is Bruno the Shark while PJ Slater has the role of airport security guard.

Sandra Power, one of the Musical Society’s leading actors and singers, is the pantomime’s director while Nicole Breen is the choreographer and Siobhan Grace-Regan is the chorus mistress.

Mr Deehy-Power said preparations are underway to host a launch night for the Musical Society’s next annual show, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera in November.

“We have secured the non-replica amateur rights to stage the show and we aren’t aware of any other society doing it. It’s exciting and we have received enquiries from make-up artists and costumers who want to get involved in the production.”

Auditions will take place in January and the show will be staged at the Strand Theatre in April .

The Musical Society’s Academy of Performing Arts for children and teenagers resumed its classes at the Strand last Thursday. They will run for 14 weeks.

Mr Deehy-Power said a few Academy places are still available for new members or those wishing to return.

Meanwhile, Carrick Musical Society members will perform at the Deirdre Masterson & Friends concert at the Strand Theatre on Saturday, October 1. Derek Ryan will be a guest singer and pianist David Wray will also perform. Tickets for the show are now on sale.

