EVENT: Cashel gambling support launch to help tackle addiction problems

Eddie Kendrick, Gambling Support Worker in Spafield Family Resource Centre (FRC) in Cashel, says that the Gambling Awareness Trust will officially launch in Cashel on Tuesday, September 20 at 11am.

Spafield FRC has received funding along with 21 other FRCs across the country to begin a pilot project of gambling support to those (and their loved ones) who are impacted by harmful gambling behaviours.

The Gambling Awareness Trust (GAT) was formed in 2019 to tackle problem gambling in Ireland.

Funding for the Cashel project has been received from GAT, and for the past couple of months the Trust have been linking in with various services, professionals, clubs, sports teams, youth services, family resource centres, etc., to inform them of the new service and of the work that they are trying to do.

GAT offers counselling, family support, advice, group work, education, talks, to those who want and need it. They also plan to link in with schools to pursue a problem gambling prevention piece, to inform and educate young people, preventing future issues in their lives.

Weekly clients sessions over the past eight weeks have been taking place and they now feel that there is a need to perform an official launch of the service, so that as many people as possible are aware of what we are offering and so that the word can begin to spread about the service that is now available for the wider Tipperary region.

This event will be held in Spafield Family Resource Centre, Old Road, Wallers-Lot, Cashel E25 CX31.

The launch will not be any more than an hour, and it should provide those interested with ample opportunity to network with other service providers around the county.