You're the one that I want, oh, oh, oh - Music Bingo in Tipperary for Hospice Support

MUSIC BINGO
Want an enjoyable evening out and also support a great organisation with their fundraising.
Emly Hospice support Group are hosting a ‘Music Bingo’ evening in Byrne’s Tavern on Saturday, September 17 at 9pm.
It promises to be a great bit of craic and your numbers might just be right on the night.
Many thanks to all our neighbouring parishes for their support.
