Liberty Square may be getting a bus shelter in next stage of Thurles plan

Liberty Square, Thurles
Councillor Jim Ryan this week raised the need for a bus shelter on Liberty Square.
He said that the bus stop is used by a ‘huge’ amount of people and a bus shelter was ‘badly needed.
An official from Tipperary County Council said that phase two of the Liberty Square plan would look at a bus shelter.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.