It's in good nick! Tipperary gardaí appeal for owner of Virgin Mary painting

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
This very well presented and packaged religious picture (see above) was found in Thurles recently and it may be of value to its owner.
It’s in safe keeping at Thurles Garda Station where it can be returned to its rightful owner.
Garda Damian Burke will be happy to help! Contact him on 0504 25100
