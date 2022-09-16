Search

16 Sept 2022

Ursuline Thurles students get moving for Jigsaw at sponsored walk and run

Ursuline TYs enjoying a sponsored walk in aid of Jigsaw on Thursday, September 8

Ursuline TY classes took an afternoon stroll for charity on Thursday, September 8, raising money for local youth charity Jigsaw.

Some of the braver and fitter among them ran or part-ran the 10K loop from the school up to Thurles Racetrack, around it and back.

All times were tracked using the Strava App, and the plan is to repeat the exercise in six weeks to see if students have improved their fitness in the meantime.

A little healthy PE challenge to begin the TY year.

Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.

