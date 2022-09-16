Tipperary council announces traffic management measures for road near Clonmel

Temporary traffic management measures will be in place on L-3620-0 Marlfield to Coole road in county Tipperary today to facilitate road resurfacing works.
The traffic management measures will operate from 10am to 6pm, according to Tipperary County Council.
Local access will be facilitated and diversions in place for the duration of the works. Motorists are advised to expect delays.
