Three Bridges Motors, Waterford Road, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary, E32 ED28
"Occupied under terms unknown," site in Tipperary on sale for €100,000 as part of BidX1's auction on September 29, 2022.
A warehouse investment comprising a car garage and a secured site.
Extending to approximately 178 sq. m (1,915 sq. ft.) with the site area extending to approximately 0.36 hectares (0.9 acres).
Located on the outskirts of Carrick-on-Suir with potential for a range of developments (subject to obtaining all necessary planning consents).
Occupied under terms unknown.
