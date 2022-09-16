Revealed: Farm in Tipperary sold at auction and the buyer was a local dairy farmer

Chamberlainstown Cahir, County Tipperary , E21 E254
REA Stokes & Quirke had another successful public auction on September 14 of a circa 26 acre farm at Chamberlainstown, Cahir, county Tipperary.
It achieved €460,000 purchased by a local dairy farmer along with the house which is a small three-bed which was completely derelict and had no bathroom.
The guide price was €315,000.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.