If you have plans in Tipperary this weekend, we have good news on the weather front
Met Éireann forecasts a cloudy but dry weekend ahead for Tipperary with even a chance of sun.
Saturday will be partly cloudy, with the highest temperatures of 16 degrees expected.
Sunday is expected to be cloudy, with the highest temperatures around 15 or 16 degrees.
Munster
Across Munster, we should expect morning mist and fog on Saturday.
Those are to clear, and a mostly dry day with some sunny spells is forecast.
Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees with 'light variable breezes' are expected.
