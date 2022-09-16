Temporary closure of Nenagh rail bridge announced by Tipperary County Council

Tipperary County Council has made an order to close the L-6062 to traffic at the railway bridge UBN59 at Ballycahill, Nenagh on Monday, September 26 from 8am to 1pm and on Sunday, October 9 from 8am to 1pm.
Diversions will be available by the R-445/N-52-1 and the L5138-1 and the L2142-1.
The closure on these dates is to facilitate engineering works on the rail bridge.
