Mid Tipperary U17 A hurling final put back to Monday evening

The Mid Tipperary U17 A hurling final has been put back to Monday evening
The Mid Tipperary U17 A hurling final scheduled to be played on Sunday in Templemore has been postponed due to a bereavment in the Holycross Ballycahill club.
The eagerly anticipated clash of Holycross Ballycahill and Moycarkey Borris will now be played in Templetuohy on Monday evening at 8:00pm and is expected to attract a large attendance.
The curtain raiser in Templemore - the B final between Gortnahoe Glengoole and Moyne Templetuohy goes ahead as planned at 3:00pm.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.