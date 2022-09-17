Search

17 Sept 2022

Two Tipperary Lions clubs to host charity walk on Suir Blueway next week

A poster advertising the Blueway 50 50 Sponsored Walk

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

17 Sept 2022 11:33 AM

Clonmel and Carrick-on-Suir Lions Clubs are hosting the 2022 Blueway 50 50 Sponsored Walk on the Suir Blueway on Sunday, September 25.


The Blueway 50:50 is a collaboration between Carrick and Clonmel Lions Clubs to raise much needed funds in aid of local charities and at the same time celebrate the beautiful Blueway that connects the two towns.

Carrick Lions President Brian White and Clonmel Lions President Paul Cremmins said that they are delighted the Towpath connecting the two communities is to be used to raise funds for nominated local voluntary and community groups.

The groups supported by the Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club for 2022 are the Carrick-on-Suir Day Care Centre and the newly formed Réalta Special Needs Sports Club.

Clonmel Lions Club have chosen C-SAW as their nominated charity for 2022.

This year the sponsored walk starts at Kilsheelan on Sunday, September 25 at 11.30am. Refreshments will be provided. Sponsorship cards are available by contacting any Lions Club member via the Club’s Facebook pages or by contacting any of the three nominated local groups.

Both Clubs encourage everyone to take part in the Suir Blueway 50 50 event and to invite friends and relatives to join in the celebration and raise much needed funds for the nominated voluntary groups and charities in Clonmel and Carrick on Suir.

For further information please contact: Catherine Murphy, Clonmel (083) 4777528 or Brian White, Carrick on Suir (086) 8334844

