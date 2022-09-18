South Tipperary Beekeepers are busy preparing for annual Honey Show

The Clonmel Honey Show will be open to the public from 2-4pm next Sunday September 24
The Clonmel Honey Show, organised by the South Tipperary Beekeepers Association, will be held at the Central Technical Institute on Saturday and Sunday next, September 24-25.
The show will be open to the public from 2-4pm on Sunday, September 24.
