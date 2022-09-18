FBD Insurace Tom Cusack Cup: Drom-Inch secure senior football status with tight win over Cahir

FBD Insurance Tom Cusack Cup Quarter-final



Drom-Inch 0-11

Cahir 0-10



Despite the absence of some key players, Drom-Inch, last year’s county intermediate champions, secured their senior status with a hard-earned win over Cahir in the FBD Insurance Cusack Cup senior football quarter-final at Boherlahan this afternoon.



In a contest that could have gone either way, Drom-Inch’s greater physicality and an edge in fitness, carried the day for them as the inflicted a defeat on Cahir which leaves the South Tipp lads now battling to avoid relegation.



Drom-Inch’ hurling quarter-final next week-end meant they were without some prominent players but they could not ask more of those who lined out, including selector Michael Butler, who played his part in this win which keeps them in the hunt for honours.



Cahir looked the better side early on and went 0-3 to 0-1 clear after 11 minutes. Drom improved as the game developed and had points from Jamie Bergin, Robbie Long and David Butler coming to half-time but Cahir, for whom Ger Quinn Nicholas Reidy and Eddie Kendrick were on target, led at half-time 0-5 to 0-4.



There really was little between them and it continued in the same vein in the second half. Drom drew level by the 34th minute and the sides were level on three further occasions, the score reading 0-9 each after 50 minutes.



Points from Mikey Connors and Jamie Bergin had Drom two clear by the 53rd minute. Cahir emptied their bench in a bid to rescue the situation but Jack Buckley’s pointed free in the 58th minute was their only score leaving the Mid boys one point clear when referee Paddy Russell called full time.



It has been a difficult year for Drom-Inch after their return to senior ranks, and while the Cusack Cup will be a focus for their attention, preserving their senior status was their priority.

Drom-Inch are well capable of matching many of the county’s senior teams and at full strength could well lift this trophy for the first time. In Emmet Moloney they have an inspiring driving force, and he, along with Tommy Nolan, Kevin Hassett, Jamie Bergin,Robbie Long, Mikey Connors and David Butler, were the key men in this win.



Cahir now face a relegation play-off to preserve their senior status.