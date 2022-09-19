All the weekend soccer results in Tipperary - Welcome wins for Cahir Park and Old Bridge

It was another busy weekend in the Tipperary Southern and District League.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17
TSDL Youths Division 1
Clonmel Celtic 6 – 2 Cullen Lattin
Clonmel Town 2 – 3 Two Mile Borris
Peake Villa 1 – 5 Bansha Celtic
TSDL Youths Division 2
Donohill and District v Cahir Park (off)
FAI U17 Cup Preliminary Round
Thomastown United 3 – 2 Cashel Town
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Bansha Celtic 0 – 3 Peake Villa
St Michael’s 2 – 0 Cashel Town
Two Mile Borris 2 – 2 Clonmel Celtic
Vee Rovers 2 – 4 Wilderness Rovers
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Old Bridge 2 – 0 Peake Villa
Clonmel Town 1 – 2 Cahir Park
Mullinahone 3 – 2 St Michael’s
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Cullen Lattin 2 – 1 Galbally United
Cashel Town 1 – 2 Clerihan
Dualla 2 – 1 St Nicholas
Rosegreen Rangers 0 – 1 Suirside
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Two Mile Borris 1 – 1 Powerstown
Killenaule Rovers 4 - 0 Tipperary Town
Donohill and District 1 – 3 Cahir Park
Bansha Celtic 2 – 3 Burncourt Celtic
Kilsheelan United 3 – 4 Moyglass United
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.