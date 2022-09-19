Tributes paid to hard-working mother after sad passing in Tipperary

Burncourt Notes

There was much sadness in the community last week at the news of the death of Eily Conway, peacefully surrounded by her loving family at home.

Our deepest condolences to Eily’s daughters and sons Carmel (Butler) Ann (English), Kathleen (Meehan), Helen (McGrath), Mary (Murchie), Geraldine (Murphy), Ailish (Blake), Fidelma (Doyle), Tom, Jim, David, Eddie, John and to her brother Michael (Dublin).

Our sympathy to her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In her 97th year, Eily was as her family said their “Queen”.

Eily was an all-giving mother, hard-working, unselfishly devoted to the care and upbringing of her large family in whom she was justifiably proud of all their achievements.

They in turn held Eily in the utmost love and respect, exemplified in their care of her in her final illness.

Eily rejoiced and delighted in all her loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Outside of her home her favourite pastime was the game of “45” at which she excelled and as her card playing friends will testify, Eily was single-minded in pursuit of a “trick”.

They too will miss her presence as will all whose lives she touched.

May Eily be reunited in death with her beloved husband Eddie and rest in peace in the comfort of God’s Heavenly Kingdom.