Sean Treacys scoring threat too much for battling Solohead in west junior A final

Maria Marron Palmers Hill Stud West Junior A Football Championship Final

Sean Treacys 2-14(20)

Solohead 0-10(10)

Francis Coughlan at Annacarty

Goals either side of half time from the boot of Mattie Feehan helped Sean Treacys regain the Rev. A Tobin Cup with a convincing ten-point win over Solohead in the Maria Marron Palmers Hill Stud West Junior A Football Championship Final, played in Annacarty on Sunday morning in dry but cool conditions under a perfect sod.

Sean Treacys beaten finalists just under twelve months ago after penalties were looking to go one better and claim a first title since 2019. Solohead had already beaten Sean Treacys in the group stages of the competition earlier in the year and just over a week previous had claimed a first West Junior B Hurling title in sixteen years so optimism was high that they could also end a twenty-four year wait without a West Junior A Football Championship crown.

The opening exchanges on the scoreboard were fairly even with Solohead probably looking the more threatening in front of goal. Paul Ryan was involved in the early exchanges and got Solohead off the mark in the second minute. Solohead were showing well in attack with Paul Ryan, Christopher Kirby, Stephen Dee and Aaron Ryan showing well in attack and certainly could have had an early goal or two.

Pat Deegan levelled for Sean Treacys in the eight minute before Stephen Dee and a well taken effort from Tommy O’Mahoney edged Solohead two in front. Sean Treacys gradually came to grips with the Solohead attack with their half back line in particular, Philip Deegan, Seanie Rogers and Tom Hickey taking control. Pat Deegan was now getting on more ball and his pace was becoming a problem for the Solohead defence while Philip Deegan on the opposite wing was now more in the game. Both now getting on the board.

By the end of the first quarter Mattie Feehan pointed to tie the game at 0-4 each. Patrick Carey got in for his first point but this was cancelled out by Christopher Kirby to tie the game for the third time in the nineteenth minute. The signs though were now showing that Sean Treacys seemed to have the superior fitness and Solohead were struggling to deal with their running game.

The first turning point came four minutes before the break when Mattie Feehan got his first of two goals. A defensive error saw Philip Deegan gather possession on the sideline before heading to the endline where his cross found Mattie Feehan. Further points from Darragh Kennedy and Patrick Carey had Sean Treacys 1-7 to 0-5 ahead at the half time whistle with all scores coming from play for both sides.

A five point deficit wasn’t insurmountable but it got worse very quickly on the resumption. Michael Feehan pointed before Matt Feehan raised his and Sean Treacys second green flag. A high ball around the Solohead square was punched by Christopher Ryan in the goal but it wasn’t fully cleared and Feehan finished to the net.

An Eoin Riordan free ended Solohead’s run of nineteen minutes without a score but Pat Deegan and Patrick Carey added points to push the lead out to ten points and Sean Treacys were looking comfortable. Patrick Carey’s effort was unlucky not to end up in the back of the Solohead net. Solohead didn’t give in but the task was now a lot tougher and they would need goals. Christopher Kirby pointed but Pat Deegan added two more from placed balls.

Solohead were now trying to work goal chances but with Sean Treacys dropping players back the space was becoming very tight. Their best chance fell to Aidan Riordan after a Paul Ryan punched effort wasn’t cleared but Cathal Kennedy in the Sean Treacys goal was equal to it. Eoin Riordan battled hard and added two more points but these were cancelled out by Patrick Carey and Pat Deegan (free).

Sean Treacys claimed a fifth West Junior A Football Championship success following their first title in 2011. Afterwards, Tom Hayes presented the Rev. A Tobin Cup to Sean Treacys Captain Michael Feehan with John O’Shea representing the sponsors, Maria Marron Palmers Hill Stud.

Teams and Scorers: Sean Treacys: Mattie Feehan (2-1), Pat Deegan (0-6, (0-3f)), Patrick Carey (0-4), Philip Deegan (0-1), Darragh Kennedy (0-1), Michael Feehan (0-1).

Solohead: Eoin Riordan (0-5, (0-3f)), Christopher Kirby (0-2), Paul Ryan (0-1), Stephen Dee (0-1), Tommy O’Mahoney (0-1).

Sean Treacys: Cathal Kennedy, Brian Nolan, Sean Hickey, Brendan O’Dwyer, Philip Deegan, Seanie Ryan, Tom Hickey, Paul Nolan, Michael Feehan, James Deegan, Darragh Kennedy, Pat Deegan, Patrick Carey, Mattie Feehan, Stevie Carr.

Subs Used: Brian Carey, Eoin Sheldon, Any O’Brien.

Solohead: Christopher Ryan, Christopher O’Connor, Noel Kennedy, Chris Irwin, Jack Redican, Brian Gavin, Tommy O’Mahoney, Brendan Collins, Paul Ryan, James Dee, Stephen Dee, Christopher Kirby, Aaron Rya, Eoin Riordan, Declan Riordan.

Subs Used: Chris McSweeney, Aidan Riordan.

Referee: David Grogan (Aherlow)