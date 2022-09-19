Irish Water is working to resolve an issue in the Ballycahill area
Irish Water is carrying out repairs to a burst water main in the Ballycahill area.
They say the surrounding areas may also be affected.
Works are scheduled to be complete by 3pm on 19 September 19.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.