Thurles school say they are 'thrilled' for former student on her sport and academic success
We were so proud to hear last week that our recent past pupil, Aoibheann Clancy, who just received superb Leaving Cert results, had been recalled to the Irish Senior Women’s squad for their final group game away to Slovakia – a match which Ireland then won.
We are thrilled for Aoibheann and her family, and we are so proud of her. Best wishes for the forthcoming play-off and for the CAO offers!
Contributed by the Presentation to School Days in the Tipperary Star.
