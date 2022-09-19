This charming house in Tipperary is definitely someone's perfect starter home

5 Killeen Court, Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary,E45H642
No 5 Killeen Court, Borrisokane, is on sale for €255,000.
It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.
Other highlights include a beautiful garden and an advantageous location, with a school nearby and just a short walk from Borriokane town.
It is one of eight detached units.
It is listed by Sherry FitzGerald Talbot.
