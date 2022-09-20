Tipperary deaths and funeral details, September 20

Mary Murphy (née Gleeson)

St. Joseph, Dublin Road, Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Tom. Deeply regretted by her devoted family, sons John, Paul and Tom, daughters Patricia, Ursula, Catherine and Marie, grand-children Kate, Anna, Sam, Jennifer, Marianne, Tom, Michael, Ella and Karl, great-grandson Franz, daughter-in-law Kathleen, son-in-law Sean, sisters Ursula (Hanrahan) and Eileen (Broderick), brothers Michael and John, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law Liam, P.J.and Bill, sister-in-law Pam, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Tuesday, 20th Sept. from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.45pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 21st Sept. at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.

Michael (Mick) Murphy

Kilcoke, Ballybrophy, Laois / Thurles, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Murphy, Kilcoke, Ballybrophy, Co. Laois and formerly of Killough, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Michael passed away peacefully in the presence of his loving family on the 18th September 2022, following a short illness. Sadly missed by his wife Stasia and children Anne, Margaret, Anthony, Catriona and Mary, his sister Anna, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O'Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney, Co. Laois (R32 NY24) on Tuesday, 20th September, from 6pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday, 21st September, at 11am in St. Canice's Church, Borris-in-Ossory, Co. Laois (R32 P2YK) followed by burial in Killasmeestia Cemetery (R32 XK00).

May Michael's Soul Rest In Eternal Peace

Derek Halstead

Friarsfield, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Halstead, Friarsfield, Tipperary Town and late of Golden, September 19th 2022, Derek. Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Pat, children Faith, Paula and Glenn, daughter in law Helen, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Burial will take place in Golden Church of Ireland graveyard on Wednesday September 21st 2022 at 12 noon.

PJ Cullinan

Clashganny, Newcastle, Tipperary

Born into Eternal Life, PJ Cullinan, late of Clashganny, Newcastle, Clonmel, passed away peacefully at home in the tender care of his family after a short illness.

Predeceased by his parents Michael and Elsie and his brother Michael and sister-in-law Helen. Deeply regretted by his beloved wife Ann (nee O’Neill), his sons John, Alan and Lee, daughter Claire (Whelan), brothers Martin, Noel and Anthony, sisters Frances (O’Gorman) and Caroline (Hayes), his daughters-in-law Sarah, Bríd, and Eimear, his son-in-law Shane, his cherished grandchildren, Ellie, Hannah, Adam, Cara, Emma, Tadhg, Molly and Cáit, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour on Wednesday evening, 21st September from 5.00pm to 7.30pm.

Removal to the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, Newcastle, arriving at 11.00 am for Requiem Mass on Thursday 22nd September 2022 followed by burial in Mollough (New) Cemetery, Newcastle.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ardfinnan livestream service www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan and click on the tab: Newcastle.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

John Brett

Comeragh Drive and Thomas St, Clonmel, Tipperary

Funeral Arrangements Later