PICTURE: Clonmel student joins University of Limerick community as First Year

New First Year students were greeted at University of Limerick on Monday morning by the Liam McCarthy Cup and senior hurlers, UL students Adam English, Doon and Colin Coughlan, Ballybrown.
Over 3,300 First Year students will join the UL community during orientation this week. Lectures commence for first year students next week.
Pictured L-R: Colin Coughlan, Juan Fran, Spain, Martin Campbell, Dunboyne, Meath, James Morris, Clonmel, Tipperary, Oisin Walsh, Ballymacabry, Waterford and Adam English. Picture: Arthur Ellis
