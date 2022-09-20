Search

20 Sept 2022

BREAKING: 'Upon investigation evidence identifying the offender was found,' says council

Good news

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Reporter:

Reporter

20 Sept 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

On March 7, 2022 Tipperary County Council’s Environmental Enforcement Officer discovered seven bags of household domestic waste dumped at Loughlin's Bridge, R668,Bohernagore west, Clogheen county Tipperary.

This is an area of natural beauty with spectacular views. An area popular with hikers and walkers. 

A popular walk to the Bay Lough and a trail head for a hike up the Knockmealdown Mountains is 4.9km from Loughlin’s Bridge on the R668. 

The purple rhododendron on the right of the picture leading down the valley contains the river that leads to Loughlin’s Bridge. The lake is the Bay Lough.

The bags were dumped on the bank and in the river, and were well scattered.

Upon investigation evidence identifying the offender was found.

This led to the offender being prosecuted by Tipperary County Council for offences under section 32 of the Waste Management Act 1996 

The offender pleaded guilty to both offences at a sitting of Cashel District Court on September 8, 2022.

The judge ruled that a conviction was warranted in this matter.

In respect of the offence under section 32 (1) (a) the judge convicted and fined the offender €100 and made an order for costs in sum of €3,926.50 to be discharged within six months.

The judge struck out the offence under section 32 (1) (b)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media