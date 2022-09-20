'Grow in Love' Parish Masses begin in Tipperary village this weekend

Beginning this weekend coming September 24/25, Newcastle village will be welcoming many of their Second Class students and their parents to the first of our ‘Grow In Love’ Parish Masses.
Sacramental Preparation Weekend Masses
The children and their parents will be involved in the readings offertory, and other reflections at our community Weekend Mass in preparation for them receiving their first Penance and Holy Communion in spring.
We will also have over the coming year Sixth Class joining us at some of the weekend masses, who are preparing for their confirmation.
