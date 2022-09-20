Maintenance works carried on on Riva Ara in Tipperary Town

Maintenance work has been carried out on the River Ara in Tipperary Town
Work carried out on the maintenance of the River Ara in Tipperary town has been welcomed.
Cllr Annemarie Ryan said she was pleased that the work had been carried out and she was hopeful of more work being carried out in the future.
"Further remedial works to happen in line with guidance from Inland Fisheries.
Thanks to Michael O'Carroll for starting the recent conversation and to Tipperary County Council for commencing works.
I had already submitted a motion at next weeks meeting for futher discussion and future maintenance plans for the river and will update after the meeting on the 26th September," said Cllr Ryan.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.