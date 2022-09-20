Cahir coffee morning for Little Blue Heroes

Former Mayor of Clonmel Cllr Michael Murphy with five Little Blue Heroes at Clonmel Town Hall
Cahir Community Policing Unit are hosting a coffee morning on Friday September 30 in the community hall, The Mall, Cahir, from 9.30am to 12pm. All funds raised are in aid of Little Blue Heroes and NCBI.
