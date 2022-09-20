Search

Tipperary Community Games chairman joins horseracing's Danny Mullins for motor rally success

Tipperary Community Games chairman Micheál Maher (second left) and Danny Mullins (National Hunt jockey) celebrate after competing in the recent Wexford Volkswagen Stages Rally.

20 Sept 2022 8:33 PM

The most recent activity undertaken by Micheál Maher, Chairman of County Tipperary Community Games and Fethard and Killusty area was assisting professional National Hunt jockey Danny Mullins, swapping from the racing world to horsepower of a different kind on Saturday, September 10 when Danny competed in his first-ever car rally and experienced the thrill and excitement of victory of a different kind.


Fresh from a big Cheltenham win earlier this year, Danny lost no time in getting his rally licence and starting preparations for the Wexford Volkswagen Stages Rally.


Micheal was delighted to navigate on this journey with Danny. They commenced in 141st position on Saturday at 8.30am and finished on Sunday at 6pm in 47th place, overall winners of the stage.
Micheal has many years of experience of rallying; he was co-driver/navigator for the late Frank Meagher, Fethard many years ago and has been involved in numerous events.
He said, “He really loved this one.”


Danny is also raising awareness for a very special charity, Tomorrow for Tomas. An unbelievably worthy cause, you can find out more about Tomas’ journey and donate @ http://www.linktr.ee/ tomorrowfortomas


Tomás is an 11-year-old boy with spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy. Born at 26 weeks, he and his twin arrived unexpectedly into the world. Sadly his brother Seán passed away after 30 days.

Tomás is a bright, chatty boy but has no independent movement. As Tomás will require life-long supports and very costly equipment, his parents, Ann-Marie and Shane began a fundraising group called Tomorrow for Tomás.


Fundraising events from last year were put towards the purchase of a Powered Wheelchair costing €20,000.

Tomás has been on a waiting list for this essential equipment since April 2015, so fingers crossed this will arrive soon.


This year Tomorrow for Tomás aims to raise funds so that the family home can be adapted for Tomás’ living and care needs, as well as ensuring safe and easy access about the house and garden on his new wheels.

