Search

20 Sept 2022

JOBS BOARD: Ten companies in north and south Tipperary hiring staff this week

JOBS BOARD: Ten companies in Tipperary hiring staff this week

JOBS BOARD: Ten companies in Tipperary hiring staff this week

Reporter:

Reporter

20 Sept 2022 10:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Looking for a new job opportunity? Here are ten companies hiring staff in Tipperary this week.

1. ServiSource.ie
ServiSource is looking for a Clerical Officer Grade III in North Tipperary.

The contract is for three months, initially for 35 hours a week, Monday to Friday. The salary is €13.74.

The full job description is available here.

2. Bank of Ireland - Nenagh
Bank of Ireland in Nenagh are recruiting part-time Welcome Advisors.

The full job description is available here.

3.Mac E Formaggio- Tipperary Town
Mac E Formaggio is looking for a shop assistant. The salary is €11.00-€12.00 per hour.

Candidates should have their leaving cert at a minimum, and one year of experience is prefered but not essential.

Full training is provided.

The full job description is available here.

4.Lidl - Cashel

Lidl in Cashel is recruiting a Store Manager for a three-month fixed-term contract.

A minimum of two years of management experience and a full driver's licence are required.

The deadline for applications is October 4.

The full job description is available here.

5.Westlan Data Networks- Tipperary Town

Westlan Data Networks is recruiting a full-time trainee Data Cable Installer in Tipperary Town.

The salary is €13–€15 an hour.

The full job description is available here.

6. Randstad Financial Services
Randstad Financial Services in Tipperary Town is hiring a permanent Environmental, Health, Safety & Security Manager.

The full job description is available here.

7. Cashel Palace Hotel
Cashel Palace Hotel is recruiting a full-time Spa Receptionist.

The full job description is available here.

8. Tipperary Town Plaza- Supermacs

Tipperary Town Plaza is hiring a full-time catering assistant for Supermacs Ballyhea.

Midweek and weekend availability is essential.

The full job description is available here.

9. Thurles Leisure Centre

Thurles Leisure Centre is looking for a Team Leader.
The position is 39 hours a week over five days.

Candidates will require a swim teacher and lifeguard qualifications. Gym qualification is preferred but not essential.

The full job description is available here.

Tipperary Community Games chairman joins horseracing's Danny Mullins for motor rally success

10. Apleona Abbott Vascular- Clonmel

Apleona Abbott Vascular Clonmel is looking for a Security Supervisor. 

The salary is €18.00 per hour.

The full job description is available here

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media