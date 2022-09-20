JOBS BOARD: Ten companies in north and south Tipperary hiring staff this week

Looking for a new job opportunity? Here are ten companies hiring staff in Tipperary this week.

1. ServiSource.ie

ServiSource is looking for a Clerical Officer Grade III in North Tipperary.

The contract is for three months, initially for 35 hours a week, Monday to Friday. The salary is €13.74.

2. Bank of Ireland - Nenagh

Bank of Ireland in Nenagh are recruiting part-time Welcome Advisors.

3.Mac E Formaggio- Tipperary Town

Mac E Formaggio is looking for a shop assistant. The salary is €11.00-€12.00 per hour.

Candidates should have their leaving cert at a minimum, and one year of experience is prefered but not essential.

Full training is provided.

4.Lidl - Cashel

Lidl in Cashel is recruiting a Store Manager for a three-month fixed-term contract.

A minimum of two years of management experience and a full driver's licence are required.

The deadline for applications is October 4.

5.Westlan Data Networks- Tipperary Town

Westlan Data Networks is recruiting a full-time trainee Data Cable Installer in Tipperary Town.

The salary is €13–€15 an hour.

6. Randstad Financial Services

Randstad Financial Services in Tipperary Town is hiring a permanent Environmental, Health, Safety & Security Manager.

7. Cashel Palace Hotel

Cashel Palace Hotel is recruiting a full-time Spa Receptionist.

8. Tipperary Town Plaza- Supermacs

Tipperary Town Plaza is hiring a full-time catering assistant for Supermacs Ballyhea.

Midweek and weekend availability is essential.

9. Thurles Leisure Centre

Thurles Leisure Centre is looking for a Team Leader.

The position is 39 hours a week over five days.

Candidates will require a swim teacher and lifeguard qualifications. Gym qualification is preferred but not essential.

10. Apleona Abbott Vascular- Clonmel

Apleona Abbott Vascular Clonmel is looking for a Security Supervisor.

The salary is €18.00 per hour.

