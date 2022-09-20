Draws made for semi-finals of Tipperary County Senior Football Championship and Tom Cusack Cup

Loughmore/Castleiney captain Willie Eviston in action against Kilsheelan/Kilcash's Eoin Kehoe in last weekend's quarter-final of the FBD Insurance Tipperary County Senior Football Championship
Holders Loughmore/Castleiney have been drawn against fellow mid team Upperchurch/Drombane, surprise conquerors of JK Brackens in the quarter-final, at the semi-final stage of the FBD Insurance Tipperary County Senior Football Championship.
Clonmel Commercials will face Moyle Rovers in a Clonmel derby in the other semi-final.
Both games will be played on Sunday week, October 2, with the venues to be confirmed.
In the Tom Cusack Cup semi-finals, holders Rockwell Rovers have been drawn against Eire Og Annacarty/Donohill, while Killenaule will play Drom/Inch.
Both games will be played on Saturday week, October 1.
Killenaule and Drom/Inch will meet at Leahy Park, Cashel at 3.30, with Rockwell Rovers and Eire Og Annacarty/Donohill clashing at the same venue at 1.30pm in the first game of a double bill.
