Ploughing championships Day 2: Up to 90,000 expected again at Ratheniska with hundreds from Tipperary travelling

Up to ninty thousand visitors are expected at the National Ploughing championships today in Ratheniska, County Laois with the great weather and the unique atmosphere attracting thousands of Tipperary people across the border.

Day 1 of Europe's leading outdoor agricultural trade exhibition was a roaring success with a huge volume of business undertaken and Tipperary exhibitors were well pleased with their lot. More of the same is expected today for Day 2 of the event which showcases the best in terms of agriculture, business and commerce.

There are many special guests and celebrities expected in Ratheniska again today, but the advice is to allow plenty of time to get to the venue. There were long tailbacks from the Munster direction for Day 1 so plan well in advance in order to gain access to the parking areas in comfort.

Underfoot conditions are brilliant at the present time and with no rain expected it should make for very pleasant movement around the massive venue.

Make sure to call into as many Tipperary exhibitors as possible and support them if you can at all.

Enjoy the big day out.