Tipperary jockey Rachael Blackmore partners Gabbys Cross in the Guinness Kerry National

Henry de Bromhead looks to have a live chance in the shape of Gabbys Cross, winner of the Blazers Handicap Chase at the Galway summer festival, in today's Guinness Kerry National at Listowel, the €200,000 highlight of the seven-day Harvest Festival.

Tipperary jockey Rachael Blackmore, who was on board De Bromhead's first Guinness Kerry National winner Poker Party in 2019, stays loyal to the seven-year-old following their stylish success together at Ballybrit.

The other De Bromhead representative is the mare, Gin On Lime, which races in the colours of Robcour and is owned by Clonmel businessman Brian Acheson.

The race is due off at 4.20pm on Wednesday and will be shown live on TG4 and Racing TV.

The Shark Hanlon-trained Hewick will carry top weight in an attempt to follow up his dramatic victory in the Tote Galway Plate and the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown.

The 1-2-3 from the Tote Galway Plate will all renew rivalry at Listowel, as runner-up Darasso and the third home El Barra have both been declared.

Willie Mullins dominated the opening day of the Harvest Festival with four winners and El Barra looks the champion trainer's best hope of winning the Kerry National for a second time in three years following the victory of Cabaret Queen in 2020. Paul Townend takes the ride.

Joseph O'Brien added a Kerry National victory to his ever-expanding cv in 2021 when Assemble won at 9-1 under Shane Fitzgerald and the dual-purpose trainer is responsible for a third of the field in his search for back-to-back wins.

The aforementioned Darasso will be the mount of Mark Walsh, while Fire Attack, an early casualty in the Tote Galway Plate when well fancied, will be ridden by Bryan Cooper. A Wave Of The Sea, Early Doors, Busselton and Embittered complete the six-strong challenge from the O'Brien stable.

Freewheelin Dylan, the shock 150-1 winner of last year's Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse under Ricky Doyle, will represent Dermot McLoughlin, who is looking for his first win in the race.