Tipperary deaths and funeral details, September 21

THOMAS O'RIORDAN

Castlecourt Clancy Strand & late of Ashbrook Grove, Ennis Road, Limerick City, Limerick / Millstreet, Cork / Nenagh, Tipperary

Castlecourt, Clancy Strand & Ashbrook Grove, Ennis Road, Limerick and formerly of Millstreet, Co. Cork. (Formerly of Ordnance Survey Ireland). Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary (nee Brett), brothers William (Millstreet) and Anthony (Gort), sisters in law Catherine, Rita & Breda, brothers in law John, Tom & Seamus, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Tom Rest In Peace

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Thursday from 5 o'c to 6.30 o'c. His remains will arrive at St.Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Friday for Requiem mass at 2 o'c. Livestream of the mass can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie. Burial afterwards in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery.

NOREEN O'BRIEN (née O'BRIEN)

Garnacanty, Dundrum Road, Tipperary Town, Tipperary / Aherlow, Tipperary

NOREEN O'BRIEN (neé O'Brien), Garnacanty, Dundrum Road, Tipperary Town & formerly Ballinacourty, Aherlow - 19th Sept. 2022 - (unexpectedly), predeceased by her parents Paddy & Josephine & her sister Mary (Condon); deeply regretted by her loving husband Des, her much loved daughters Sharon & Hilda (Morrissey), brother Eddie, son-in-law Keith, much loved and adored grandchildren Brian & Darragh, brother-in-law Bobby, sisters-in-law Ann & Deirdre, nieces Mary & Martina, relatives, extended family, neighbours & great friends, especially Helen.

May Noreen Rest in Peace

Reposing at her home (E34 CA40) this Wednesday (Sept.21st) from 5.30pm to 7.30 pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 12.00 noon in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary Town followed by burial immediately afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

Brendan O'Brien

Rosscarbery, Cork / Turners Cross, Cork / Nenagh, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Brendan O'Brien, Rosscarbery, (formerly of Nenagh and Upper Friars Road, Turners Cross, Cork) Brendan passed away peacefully on September 19th under the loving care of staff in Ward 3B at Cork University Hospital. Son of the late Paudie and Peg O'Brien, Brendan is survived by his brother Vincent and his wife Ber, his sister Mary Shanahan and her husband Diarmuid, and his aunt Nancy Ronan. He will be dearly missed by his nieces, nephews and their families, cousins, kind neighbours and close friends.

Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Rosscarbery on Wednesday, 21st September, from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday, 22nd September, at 12 noon in St. Fachtna's Church, Rosscarbery followed by burial at Ross Abbey. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/rosscarbery.

Margaret Firth (née Hayes)

formerly of Silver Street, Nenagh, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Margaret Firth (nee Hayes), late of Hayes Pub, Silver Street, Nenagh. Margaret died peacefully, after a long illness, in Washington DC, on July 25th 2022, surrounded by her beloved husband Brian, her children Jacquie, Shannon and Garriock, her daughter-in-law Barbara and cherished granddaughter Mairéad.

Predeceased by her parents JJ and Elsie Hayes and her brother PJ. Deeply mourned by her family, sisters Cora, Tempy, Milly, Bláithín and Jacqueline, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family and her many friends.

A Memorial Mass for Margaret, will be held in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 12 noon, on Friday September 23rd, followed by burial of Margaret's ashes in Lisboney Cemetery. The Memorial Mass can be viewed on www.nenaghparish.ie

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Sean Keogh

St. Patrick’s Terrace, Nenagh, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Sean Keogh (Queensland, Australia & late of St. Patrick’s Terrace, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary) April 25th 2020 peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Kathleen Keogh, brother Cathal, sisters Nonie, Mary, Peg, Kathleen and Teresa (Maher, Summerhill, Nenagh) Sadly missed by his loving wife Betty sons Michael & John, and daughter Kathleen.

Sean’s Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday morning September 22nd 2022 at 11.a.m. at St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh followed by burial of ashes in Lisboney Cemetery.

John Brett

Clonmel Tyres Thomas St and Comeragh Drive, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of John Brett, Clonmel Tyres, Thomas Street/Comeragh Drive and formerly Pearse Park, Clonmel. Co Tipperary, 18th September 2022. Suddenly at his residence.

(Predeceased by his father Richie and nephew Baby Seamus)

Deeply mourned by his mother Rosie, cherished son Andrew, sisters Anna (Lanigan), Marian (Hetherton) and Tracy (O’Callaghan), adored grandsons Paul and Jason, nephews Seán, Michael and Rowan, nieces Emily, Kate and Moya, brothers-in-law Seámus, Oliver and Trevor, Andrew’s partner Kristin and his mother Moira, uncles, aunts, cousins and extended family. John will be sadly missed by his special friends, customers and all who knew him.

May John Rest in Peace.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home Kickham St., Clonmel on Thursday from 530pm to 8.30pm.

A private Cremation Service will take place on Friday.

House Private Please