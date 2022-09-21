Tipperary Council's war on fly -tippers intensifies

Tipperary County Council’s determination to stamp out illegal dumping has led to the swift prosecution of one offender who dumped waste in a well-known scenic spot in the Premier County.



Throughout the summer there have been countless reports of illegal dumping - a scourge which has been ongoing for many years - and the local authority has pledged to get tough on offenders where they can identify the perpetrators.



Bringing prosecutions though can be very problematic and requires a lot of resources to get to the courts.



However, where ample evidence exists the council has displayed a willingness to enforce the full rigours of the law.



At a recent sitting of Cashel District Court, Judge John King heard evidence of seven bags of rubbish being dumped on the banks of the popular walking route at Loughlin’s Bridge. And, six months later, the perpetrator was before the judge and forced to pay more than ten times the cost of an annual domestic bin collection rate, between fines and costs.



The victory for Tipperary County Council stands as a warning to others who dump illegally - the local authority only needs to be lucky once.