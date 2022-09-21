Search

21 Sept 2022

Revealed: New Tipperary training centre moves another step closer

Check this out!

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Contract signing for Dan Breen House. From left to right: Donal Kelly, Youth Work Ireland Tipperary, Frank Cussen, Tipperary County Council, Robin Lee, Robin Lee Architecture, Colin Cummins, Tipperary

Reporter:

Martin Quinn

21 Sept 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary County Council has appointed Robin Lee as the lead architect for the proposed Youth and Further Education and Training Centre at the former Civic Offices at Dan Breen House.

The project is a collaboration between Tipperary County Council, Youth Work Ireland Tipperary, and Tipperary ETB, and is supported by the Tipp Town Revitalisation Task Force.

The project will aim to provide the infrastructure to support a range of youth programmes and training opportunities in Tipperary Town and will target supports towards people from economically and socially disadvantaged backgrounds in particular.

Research carried out by the Task Force shows that Tipperary suffers from very high levels of disadvantage relative to other comparable towns.

This new facility will allow for greatly enhanced service and training provision, and will be a cornerstone in the efforts to address a myriad of socio-economic issues that prevail in Tipperary Town.

Dan Breen House, spanning approximately 12,000 sq. ft., is believed to have been constructed circa 1900 and is a Protected Structure.

The building served as Civic Offices but has been vacant for several years and needs substantial refurbishment and modernisation.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media