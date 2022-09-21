PICTURES: Great weekend of action with U13 mid Tipperary finals on show

The mid Tipperary U13 hurling finals took place last weekend, and with sunshine and exciting contests on show, it was a really enjoyable weekend for everyone.
To see the action and excitement from the weekend, click the >arrow> or 'Next' buttons to see the players in action.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.