Tipperary deaths and funeral details, September 22

Liam White

Glassdrum, Cappawhite, Tipperary

Liam White (Glassdrum, Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary) September 21st 2022 (peacefully) in the exceptional care of Ward 8C University Hospital Limerick. Late of Tipperary County Council. Predeceased by his parents James and Julia, his brother Pat, nephew Seamus and niece Cathriona.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Anne, daughter Teresa, sons Diarmaid, Colm and Kevin, brothers Michael, Gerard, George, Martin and Noel, sisters Aileen, Margaret, Rena and Sheila, grandchildren, son-in-law James Ryan, daughters-in-law Laura, Laura and Sarah, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Rest in peace.

Reposing at Whites Funeral Home, Cappawhite Friday evening from 5 o’clock until 8 o’clock. Arriving in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite Saturday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o’clock with burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery.

Teresa (Tess) O'Meara (née Cummins)

Grawn, Toomevara, Nenagh, Tipperary / Toomevara, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Teresa (Tess) O’Meara, late of Grawn, Toomevara, Nenagh. Teresa died peacefully on September 20th 2022, surrounded by her beloved family, her children Mathew, Marion, Anita, Stephen, John, her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and her cherished grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband Jack, her parents Stephen & Mary, her brothers Paddy, Eddie, Billy, Steph, Gus, her sisters Joan & Maureen. Deeply mourned by her sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, extended family and her many friends.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace

Reposing at her daughter Marion's residence in Grawn (E45 V622) on Thursday 22nd from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10:30am to St Joseph's Church, Toomevara, for Mass at 11am. Livestream of the mass can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/FrJohnMolloy/ Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donation in lieu, if desired, to: copd.ie/donate