National Ploughing Championships: It'sWet Wet Wet, but as Meatloaf says, Two Out of Three Ain't Bad!!

It's day three of the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska in County Laois and as thousands of Tipperary people head east, it is wet, wet, wet.

After two splendid days of sunshine and record breaking attendances - an estimated 115,500 yesterday alone - today Our God 'Rains.' Sun block yesterday - oil skins and wellies today - that's the way with the Irish weather and nobody knows that better than the farming sector.

But, as Meatloaf sang so magnificently in his hit song - Two Out of Three Ain't Bad.

The crowds are still attending in force today as they bid to get those last minute bargains following a bumper event so far with cash changing hands across all sectors.

The atmosphere at the 900 acre site and the 1,700 trade stands has been unique and the rain won't dampen the spirits of those in attendance today.

Tipperary has been very well represented at the Ploughing with one group - the Upperchurch Drombane GAA club - continuing in their bid to raffle a John Deere tractor. This unique fundraiser for the development of the club facilities at Drombane has been getting a lot of traction and sellers - club stalwarts Rody Lowry and Tom Kennedy - were on hand to convince patrons that they could be in with a chance of winning the machine worth in excess of €100,000.

The club, which has received much support for their initiative to date, will be there today too and they will continue to convince punters to support the Church.