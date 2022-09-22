Special centenary medals presented to prize winners at Carrick Davins GAA Club Field Day

Caption for picture above: Lily O’Brien, Zoe Robinson and Amy Reade were presented with centenary medals for their performance in an U8 race at the Carrick Davins GAA Club’s Centenary Field Day at Davin Park in Carrick-on-Suir. They are with the club’s Juvenile Chairman and Joint Treasurer William O’Dwyer.
Carrick Davins GAA Club presented specially made centenary medals to the winners of races and competitions at its recent field day in Davin Park in Carrick-on-Suir to celebrate the club's 100th anniversary.
A page of pictures of some of the winners receiving their centenary medals is published in this week's edition of The Nationalist now in local shops. We publish two of the pictures here.
Caption for pic below: Carrick Davins GAA Club’s Juvenile Chairman and Joint Treasurer William O’Dwyer with Holly Kirby, Billy Mackey and Rian Hackett, who were presented with centenary medals for their performance in a race at Carrick Davins Centenary Field Day.
