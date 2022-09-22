Revealed: Tipperary social entrepreneur earns top business honour

The Tipperary-based founder of Count On Us Recruitment, Fiona O’Neill, has been named All-Star Social Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 by the All-Ireland Business Foundation.

As a Family Carer in Ireland, Fiona was unable to engage in employment outside the home for more than 18.5 hours a week.

Determined to help others in a similar situation, she founded Count On Us Recruitment, an organisation that helps Family Carers to find regular work that fits around their commitments.

Fiona has empowered countless Irish Family Carers to support their important work through flexible employment.

The AIBF is proud to include Fiona O'Neill in the AIBF Register Of Irish Business Excellence.

Business All-Star Accreditation is an independently verified standard mark for indigenous businesses, based on rigorous selection criteria.

The Accreditation is overseen by the prestigious All-Ireland Business Foundation, whose adjudication panel is chaired by Dr Briga Hynes of the University of Limerick and Kieran Ring, CEO of the Global Institute of Logistics.

Reacting to the announcement, Count On Us Recruitment Founder Fiona O'Neill said: “It is an honour to receive our Business All-Star Accreditation as it speaks to our commitment to giving the best service to our customers. It lends validation to our company. When asked “what sets you apart…”. I get to say “we’ve been through the process & assessment of the All-Ireland Business Foundation & they have considered Count On Us Recruitment worthy of their recognition and accreditation”. The All-Star Accreditations are held in very esteem by businesses and entrepreneurs across Ireland and further afield. It is a great showcase for the large numbers of innovative and service-led businesses that we have in Ireland.”

“Count On Us Recruitment was founded on my own lived experience of trying to find part-time employment around being a Family Carer for a sick family member. I am a great believer in the power of coming up with solutions in all aspects of life and I believe it’s equally as effective in business. I am hugely enthusiastic about participating in the All-Ireland Business Foundation and the learnings and future opportunities for collaboration that this community brings.”

Deputy Chair on the Adjudication Board Kieran Ring, said in support of the announcement: “Fiona O'Neill of Count On Us Recruitment has been named All-Star Social Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022. Count On Us Recruitment is a wonderful example of social enterprise and is a credit to its founder Fiona O'Neill. Fiona O'Neill is hereby included in the AIBF Register Of Irish Business Excellence.”

Managing Director of the All-Ireland Business Foundation Kapil Khanna said the accreditation, which is now held by over 500 firms, is needed by the thousands of small and medium businesses which operate to their own standards but have nothing to measure them by.

He said: “We evaluate a company’s background, trustworthiness and performance, and we speak to customers, employees and vendors. We also anonymously approach the company as a customer and report back on the experience. The business goes through at least two interviews and is scored on every part of the process against set metrics.”