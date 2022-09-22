Visit the Clonmel Family Carers stand at the National Ploughing Championships

Clonmel Family Carers Manager Richie Molloy at the Family Carers stand at the National Ploughing championships with visitors to the stand
Richie Molloy, manager of the Clonmel Family Carers, and others involved in Family Carers Ireland are hoping people from Tipperary visiting the National Ploughing Championships will call in on their stand.
Richie and his team have been very busy dealing with enquiries from the public and are on hand to provide information on the Family Carers throughout the event.
