Littleton Labyrinth a ‘game-changer’ says Tipperary councillor

Councillor Sean Ryan has asked if there is a mechanism to allow local traders and contractors to work on the new Littleton Labyrinth.

Speaking at this week’s sitting of Thurles Municipal District Council, Cllr Ryan said local people have the skills and know the area.

“I’m sure we would be able to get the work done,” said Cllr Ryan.

An official from Tipperary County Council said that was a matter for Bord na Móna.

The Littleton Labyrinth Cycleways was approved at last week’s sitting for Tipperary County Council.

The new greenway development at Littleton Bog will link the existing cycleway at the Derrynaflan loop (1.6m) and the loop at Dhoire Bhile (3km) with a 7km trail.

The project is a partnership between Tipperary County Council and Bord na Móna, who owns the land.

It is also the first phase of Hidden Treasures and Ancient Prophecies.

The project received unanimous approval, and councillors were positive about its development.

Cllr Ryan called it a ‘game-changer’ for tourism in the area.