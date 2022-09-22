A book telling the stories about the artisans of Clonmel will be launched at Applefest

The fifth edition of Clonmel Applefest will take start on Thursday at 6pm under the arches of the Main Guard.

At the start of Applefest there will be an unveiling of the long-awaited Artisans of Clonmel book, a series of thirteen interviews of south Tipperary handcrafters with accompanying photographs by John D Kelly.

Clonmel Applefest is all about celebrating the heritage and talents of the local so this book is an apt celebration of the craft and skills of locally based artisans, ranging from silversmith, to cobbler, ironmonger, potter and cane and cheese maker.

“We were looking for a wide range of skills from traditional crafts passed down through generations to new entrepreneurs starting off in a new business and bringing it to a high level,” said Director Theresia Guschlbauer who curated the book along with writer Rachel Clarke who was one of the mentees on last year’s project. Similar to last year’s book, A Sense of Place, this book project is the culmination of a four-month long process which saw eight locally-based writers mentored by well-known ghost writer and journalist Sue Leonard.

The launch will be followed by a street party on Mitchell Street with music by Stuart Connolly and BBQ provided by the Bunker restaurant and Cibo Fresco.

This year, Friday, September 23 is Culture Night and Clonmel Applefest will be particularly visible with six different events.

This will include the launch of its site-specific sculpture for children at Old St Mary’s, two exhibits at the Tipperary Museum, a reading by Manchán Magan followed by a pop-up Gaeltacht conversation circle at Eldon’s bar and two events at Hearn’s Hotel, a climate worrier comedy show by Colm O’Regan and a feminist cabaret hosted by the Wild Geese Collective.

TICKETS

Tickets for these are all free, with the latter two events needing booking via the Applefest website: www.clonmelapplefest.ie