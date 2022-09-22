Search

22 Sept 2022

Tipperary councillor criticises 'grossly unfair' change of N24 Bansha link road route

Tipperary councillor criticises 'grossly unfair' change of N24 Bansha link road route

A map showing a section of the preferred route for the upgraded section of the N24 between Limerick Junction and Cahir

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

22 Sept 2022 3:33 PM

Consultants preparing the design for the new N24 between Cahir and Limerick Junction have upset some Bansha residents by changing the route for a link road so it will run through their area.

Cllr Michael Fitzgerald complained that the decision to change the route of the connecting road from Fihertagh, Bansha to Scart, Bansha was made after the public consultation process conducted earlier this summer in relation to the preferred route corridor for the new N24 between Cahir to Limerick Junction.

He made the complaint at Tipperary County Council’s September meeting.

Also read: 

Tipperary council appeals to government for more funding to meet inflation costs

Motion unanimously passed at Tipperary County Council's monthly meeting
">

Tipperary council appeals to government for more funding to meet inflation costs

Motion unanimously passed at Tipperary County Council's monthly meeting

He said people living in the area of the new proposed route for this connecting road weren’t among those who received letters in May, when the preferred route corridor was announced, informing them they may be affected by the project and inviting them to take part in the public consultation process.

“Now they find that they are affected. To be told that at this stage is grossly unfair and it’s not the way to do business,” he told council management.

He pointed out that there were people living in this area who went through a pre-planning process. They were told at that time there would be no problem and the N24 road design didn’t affect them but were now being told it was impacting on them.

“We shouldn’t allow that to happen to people after the public consultation process,” he argued.

John Nolan, Senior Engineer with Tipperary County Council’s Roads Department, responded that the “study area” for the N24 hasn’t changed and there was potential for the routes of connecting roads in the area to be changed.

“The detailed design (of the route) is coming now and if it’s right to move that then it’s the project team’s job to manage that.”

He said the council could follow up on the case Cllr Fitzgerald highlighted with the project team and have more meetings with them if that was needed.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media