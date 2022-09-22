Search

22 Sept 2022

VERY SAD: Tipperary GAA club mourns the loss of popular Gael

22 Sept 2022 3:33 PM

Sympathies have been extended from all over north Tipperary to the family of the late Dinny Heenan, Ringroe and to the family of the late Con Cleary, Mohernenagh, Ardcroney, who passed away recently.

Dinny Heenan played juvenile and minor hurling with Kilruane MacDonaghs. He was full-forward on the 1949 minor team that lost to a very strong St. Mary’s Nenagh side in the North final.

Also on the team was his great friend Noel Mulcahy. Both Dinny and Noel were instrumental in establishing the Ardcroney Drama Group. Over the years Dinny built a reputation as a very fine actor with an amazing stage presence.

In 1980 Dinny teamed up with  Noel Mulcahy, Anne Heffernan, Paddy Heffernan and Margaret O’Brien to win the Novelty Act competition in the North Scór final.

Dinny had a great interest in greyhounds and was a familiar presence at the tracks around the country where he enjoyed some success. As a mark of respect the Tricolour in MacDonagh Park flew at half-mast.

His coffin was draped in the club colours and both the Ardcroney Drama Group and Kilruane MacDonaghs members formed a Guard of Honour at his funeral.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. 

