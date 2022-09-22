Presentation Thurles girls bake up a storm for family coffee morning

Family Coffee Morning - Gillian Gleeson, Katelyn Gleeson and Deputy Principal, Olivia O'Brien
Our LCA students enjoyed a lovely coffee morning with some special invited guests.
The girls’ family members got to enjoy some treats that the girls baked themselves in Home Economics.
Well done to all involved.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.