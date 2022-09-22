‘We were lucky. We were inches from three funerals.’ Councillors call for a ban on HGVS at Thurles junction

Councillors at this week’s sitting of Thurles Municipal District Council have called for HGVs to be banned on the Cuchulainn Road.

Cllr Jim Ryan put forward the motion, which he called a matter of urgency.

According to Cllr Ryan, he was contacted regarding an incident three weeks ago where three students were almost hit by the back of a lorry using the junction at Parnell St.

He called the incident ‘really alarming’.

“We were inches away from three fatalities three weeks ago,” said Cllr Ryan.

Cllr Ryan says that when lorries are attempting to manoeuvre the corner, the back of the lorry sometimes obscures their view of pedestrians.

Cllr Seamus Hanafin supported Cllr Ryan in the motion saying that a family member had also experienced a near miss.

“I fully support Cllr Ryan. HGVs should be taken off the Cuchulainn Road for the safety of the road, said Cllr Hanafin.

He said that this had been previously raised as a result of an accident a number of years ago where he had been told the issue was with Google maps.

An official from Tipperary County Council said the issue was a matter for the Transport Infrastruture Ireland (TII).

Cllr Ryan said he hoped it would be raised before now and that when he hears the TII mentioned, it ‘sends a shiver down his spine.’

He said when the TII is involved, it usually means delays.

He also said that apart from the safety concern, HGVs on the road can cause ‘traffic chaos.’

Tipperary County Council said that raising the issue with TII was a necessary step in the process. Cllr Ryan reiterated the urgency of contacting the TII.

“We were lucky. We were inches from three funerals," said Cllr Ryan.

ROADS of concern

During the meeting, councillors raised concerns about the safety of several other roads and footpaths.

Cllr Jim Ryan raised a need for a footpath near the ETB building in Archerstown.

He said students are walking on the road, which he said was ‘highly dangerous'.

Both Cllr Ryan and Cllr Hanafin were concerned about reports of cars being parked on a footpath in Roscrea.

This has meant residents must walk on the road.

“It is very unfair to residents with buggies walking on the road,” said Cllr Hanafin.

The Tipperary County Council spokesperson said they would make a report to the gardaí .

While many concerns were raised at this month’s meeting, councillors also praised the work done by Tipperary County Council so far.

Early completion of many works, they said, meant many projects were not impacted by the increase in costs experienced in other districts.