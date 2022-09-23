Search

23 Sept 2022

New scheme for rural dwellers in Tipperary to build their own home - Senator Ahearn

Senator Garret Ahearn with Minister Peter Burke

23 Sept 2022 10:33 AM

Senator Garret Ahearn has said the new Ready to Build Scheme will provide further housing options for people in Tipperary who wish to build their own home. The scheme was launched  by Minister Peter Burke and Minister Darragh O’Brien and will support an additional two thousand new-build homes to be delivered by 2025. 

Senator Garret Ahearn said: “This is a really positive new scheme which will see fully serviced sites made available by Tipperary County Council at a discount to those who wish to build their own home.  

“This is in line with the Fine Gael priority of supporting home ownership and providing options to those who wish to set down routes within their communities”

“The Ready to Build Scheme is aimed at the 500 towns in Ireland that have a population of 400 or more.  Applicants can be first time buyers or individuals selling their home as they want to relocate to a town or village. 

“The scheme must be used to build an applicant’s principal private residence and is not open to builders/developers,” Senator Garret Ahearn said

Minister for Planning and Local Government, Peter Burke said: “Housing for All commits to provide social, affordable and cost rental housing as well as supporting the right of rural dwellers to build a home close to their family, place of work or agri-business. This scheme supports that right by funding our Local Authorities to make sites available in towns and villages with the necessary electricity, water and wastewater and sell them to individuals and families at a discount.  

“The Ready to Build Scheme also supports our Town Centre First policy which aims to tackle vacancy, combat dereliction and breathe new life into our town centres.  I know from talking to constituents that there is a real desire from many in rural areas to build their own home, and the Ready to Build Scheme can provide an opportunity to do just this”. 

The Ready to Build Scheme complements the Croí Cónaithe (Towns) Grant announced in July, by giving prospective homeowners a grant of up to €30,000 (€50,000 if derelict) for the refurbishment of a vacant property for occupation as a principal private residence.

Ready to Build Scheme applicants must apply for planning permission within three months of buying the site and building must commence within 12 months of receipt of planning permission.  All available sites will be advertised on the relevant local authority website and on relevant local publications.  

“We have seen that the number of commencement notices are up, planning permissions are up, there are diggers on sites across the country as we continue to see strong recovery in the construction industry.  The Ready to Build Scheme will build on this progress and will be another avenue to increase the number of new homes being built for the many individuals, couples and families who are seeking a permanent home”, concluded Minister Burke.



