Tipperary council is trialling vegetable oil fuel in some of its vehicles

Tipperary County Council's headquarters in Clonmel
Tipperary County Council is trialling the use of low carbon emitting Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) in ten of its vehicles ranging from vans and tipper trucks to sweepers.
HVO emits up to 90% less carbon though it costs more than diesel or petrol.
Senior council engineer Liam Brett told Tipperary County Council’s September meeting that the trialling of HVO fuel was going particularly well and the council was “very positive” towards the use of this alternative fuel.
He was responding to Clonmel Cllr Siobhán Ambrose, who welcomed the council’s decision to trial HVO and asked how it was working out.
