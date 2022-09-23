Search

23 Sept 2022

Cost of securing planning for cattle underpasses in Tipperary is 'onerous', says councillor

Cost of securing planning for cattle underpasses in Tipperary is 'onerous', says councillor

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

23 Sept 2022 12:33 PM

Tipperary farmers applying for planning permission to build road underpasses for their livestock are having to fork out between €12,000 and €18,000 to produce structural reports to the council before a decision is made on their application, according to a councillor.

Independent Cllr Máirín McGrath highlighted at Tipperary County Council’s monthly meeting what she described as this “onerous” cost imposed on farmers seeking planning permission to build underpasses.

An agricultural planning agent from county Tipperary, who works across 24 local authorities, informed her that a number of underpass planning applications were “stuck” at the Further Information stage in Tipperary County Council’s planning process because of the requirement to produce these reports.

She said other councils only requested the reports as a planning condition after permission was granted for the underpass.

Cllr McGrath said the council should support farmers to develop these underpasses to improve road safety as it took livestock off busy roads.

However, she argued that requiring them to produce this costly report was not really encouraging farmers to install underpasses.

The agricultural planning agent, she spoke to, got these reports priced and they cost between €12,000 and €18,000.
“That is quite onerous,” she declared.

The council’s Director of Planning Services Eamon Lonergan responded that it was very important to get certification to ensure the structural integrity of a road underpass is right in order to protect road users.

He was surprised to hear that it cost between €12,000 to €18,000 for certification they required for underpasses and said the fee seemed high.

He didn’t believe the cost of obtaining the certification was that onerous and wanted more information on the costings highlighted by Cllr McGrath.

Mr Lonergan said this was the first complaint the council received on this issue. He stressed it was important the council got that certification through the (planning) assessment process and run it past their engineers. He pointed out that when an underpass collapsed there was a serious potential for fatalities.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media